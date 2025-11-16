How to watch today's Serbia vs Latvia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serbia and Latvia will finish third and fourth, respectively, as they conclude their World Cup qualifying campaigns from Group K when they meet at Stadion Dubocica on Sunday.

While Latvia are eliminated from World Cup contention, Serbia's Nations League ranking is what could take Veljko Paunovic's side into the next round.

Serbia vs Latvia kick-off time

The World Cup qualification match between Serbia and Latvia will be played at Stadion Dubocica in Leskovac, Serbia.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Sunday, November 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Serbia team news

Ivan Ilic was forced off with a knee problem in the 2-0 loss to England, with Lazar Samardzic anticipated to step into the number 10 role as Ilic is likely to be rested.

In attack, with Aleksandar Mitrovic still unavailable. Paunovic should continue to rely on Dusan Vlahovic to lead the line over Luka Jovic once again.

Latvia team news

Both Andrejs Ciganiks and captain Antonijs Cernomordijs are suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Maksims Tonisevs can expect a recall in Ciganik's place, while Vitalijs Jagodinskis is in line to fill the gap left by Cernomordijs.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SER Last match LVA 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Latvia 0 - 1 Serbia 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

