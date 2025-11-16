+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logoSerbia
Stadion Dubocica
team-logoLatvia
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Serbia vs Latvia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup qualification match between Serbia and Latvia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Serbia and Latvia will finish third and fourth, respectively, as they conclude their World Cup qualifying campaigns from Group K when they meet at Stadion Dubocica on Sunday.

While Latvia are eliminated from World Cup contention, Serbia's Nations League ranking is what could take Veljko Paunovic's side into the next round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Serbia vs Latvia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup qualification match between Serbia and Latvia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Serbia vs Latvia kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. K
Stadion Dubocica

The World Cup qualification match between Serbia and Latvia will be played at Stadion Dubocica in Leskovac, Serbia.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Sunday, November 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Serbia vs Latvia lineups

SerbiaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

5-4-1

Home team crestLVA
1
P. Rajkovic
11
F. Kostic
16
S. Erakovic
3
S. Pavlovic
4
N. Milenkovic
5
M. Grujic
7
N. Radonjic
20
L. Samardzic
14
A. Zivkovic
10
S. Lukic
8
L. Jovic
23
R. Matrevics
13
R. Jurkovskis
11
R. Savalnieks
21
D. Melniks
4
R. Veips
19
M. Tonisevs
17
L. Vapne
15
D. Zelenkovs
7
E. Daskevics
10
J. Ikaunieks
9
V. Gutkovskis

5-4-1

LVAAway team crest

SER
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Paunovic

LVA
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Nicolato

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Serbia team news

Ivan Ilic was forced off with a knee problem in the 2-0 loss to England, with Lazar Samardzic anticipated to step into the number 10 role as Ilic is likely to be rested.

In attack, with Aleksandar Mitrovic still unavailable. Paunovic should continue to rely on Dusan Vlahovic to lead the line over Luka Jovic once again.

Latvia team news

Both Andrejs Ciganiks and captain Antonijs Cernomordijs are suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Maksims Tonisevs can expect a recall in Ciganik's place, while Vitalijs Jagodinskis is in line to fill the gap left by Cernomordijs.

Form

SER
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

LVA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

SER

Last match

LVA

1

Win

0

Draws

0

Wins

1

Goals scored

0
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
0/1

Standings

Useful links

