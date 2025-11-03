How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Seattle Sounders will face Minnesota United in game two of their best-of-three MLS Cup playoff series at Lumen Field on Monday.

The Loons won the first match of the series 3-2 on penalties after 90 goalless minutes. So it makes for a must-win game for the hosts in order to keep their second-round hopes alive.

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS Playoffs game between Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Viewers in the US can also catch the live action on FS1, FOX Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Playoff Lumen Field

MLS Playoffs game between Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, United States.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm PT / 10:45 pm ET on Monday, November 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Seattle Sounders team news

While Pedro De la Vega and Ryan Kent are ruled out with knee and muscle injuries, respectively, Kim Kee-Hee is a doubt with a sore calf. Additionally, Paul Arriola will be sidelined as he recovers from a cruciate ligament tear.

In game one, without a single shot across 90 minutes, goalkeeper Stefan Frei recorded an easy clean sheet in regulation time. However, Alexander Roldan, Cristian Roldan, and Daniel Leyva all missed their penalty kicks.

Minnesota United team news

Carlos Harvey and Jeong Ho-yeon will remain unavailable due to their respective injury issues.

In game one, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair was heroic both in regulation time and during the penalty shootout. Julian Gressel was the only player from the side to miss his penalty.

