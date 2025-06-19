How to watch today's Saudi Arabia vs USMNT CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Saudi Arabia and USMNT, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When the USMNT and guest nation Saudi Arabia clash at the Q2 Stadium on Thursday, both sides will aim to book their spot in the CONCACAF Gold Cup knockouts with a game in hand.

On the opening matchday in Group D, the Yanks thrashed Trinidad & Tobago 5-0 as compared to the Green Falcons' 1-0 win over Haiti.

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs USMNT online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Saudi Arabia and USMNT will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, UniMás, TUDN, ViX and FS1.

Saudi Arabia vs USMNT kick-off time

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Saudi Arabia and USMNT will be played at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 6:15 pm PT / 9:15 pm ET on Thursday, June 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Saudi Arabia team news

Captain Hassan Kadesh sustained a hamstring injury in their opening Gold Cup fixture and, as a result, is likely to miss the remainder of the tournament.

In Kadesh's absence, Abdullah Madu could partner Abdulelah Al-Amri in central defence, while Saud Abdulhamid and Nawaf Boushal are expected to continue in full-back positions.

At the other end of the pitch, Saleh Al-Shehri is expected to continue to lead the line, supported by Ziyad Aljohani.

USMNT team news

There would be no apparent reason for USA boss Mauricio Pochettino to tinker with his winning combination after the huge win in their opening game.

Diego Luna, Malik Tillman and Jack McGlynn all delivered strong performances in the attacking midfield, and Patrick Agyemang, who scored in the last match, should retain his position as striker.

Maximilian Arfsten was another standout in the previous victory, providing two assists from left-back.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

KSA Last match USA 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Saudi Arabia 0 - 0 USA 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

