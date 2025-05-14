How to watch today's San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between San Jose Earthquakes and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will take on San Jose Earthquakes in Wednesday's Major League Soccer (MLS) encounter at PayPal Park.

While the Herons are coming off a 4-1 loss at Minnesota United, San Jose picked up a 2-0 victory over Colorado Rapids last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between San Jose Earthquakes and Inter Miami will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer PayPal Park

The MLS match between San Jose Earthquakes and Inter Miami will be played at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Wednesday, May 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes team news

Noel Buck, Niko Tsakiris, Josef Martinez and Bruno Wilson are all unlikely to be available for selection due to their own concerns.

The likes of Cristian Espinoza, Ousseni Bouda and Chicho Arango should form the attacking trident.

Inter Miami team news

While Fafa Picault, Drake Callender and David Ruiz are expected to remain sidelined through injuries, manager Javier Mascherano could persist with an unchanged lineup from the Minnesota defeat.

Skipper Lionel Messi will be joined in attack by Benjamin Cremaschi and Telasco Segovia, with Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquets and Federico Redondo in midfield.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SJE Last match MIA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win San Jose Earthquakes 0 - 1 Inter Miami CF 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

