How to watch today's San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Inter Miami will take on San Jose Earthquakes in Wednesday's Major League Soccer (MLS) encounter at PayPal Park.
While the Herons are coming off a 4-1 loss at Minnesota United, San Jose picked up a 2-0 victory over Colorado Rapids last time out.
How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between San Jose Earthquakes and Inter Miami will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami kick-off time
The MLS match between San Jose Earthquakes and Inter Miami will be played at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, United States.
It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Wednesday, May 14, in the US.
Team news & squads
San Jose Earthquakes team news
Noel Buck, Niko Tsakiris, Josef Martinez and Bruno Wilson are all unlikely to be available for selection due to their own concerns.
The likes of Cristian Espinoza, Ousseni Bouda and Chicho Arango should form the attacking trident.
Inter Miami team news
While Fafa Picault, Drake Callender and David Ruiz are expected to remain sidelined through injuries, manager Javier Mascherano could persist with an unchanged lineup from the Minnesota defeat.
Skipper Lionel Messi will be joined in attack by Benjamin Cremaschi and Telasco Segovia, with Yannick Bright, Sergio Busquets and Federico Redondo in midfield.