How to watch today's San Diego Wave FC vs Bay FC NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between San Diego Wave FC and Bay FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego Wave FC will play host to in-state rivals Bay FC in a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) tie at the Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday.

The Wave are coming off a 3-0 victory against the Chicago Stars, while Bay FC drew 1-1 with the Seattle Reign last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Bay FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between San Diego Wave FC and Bay FC will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS, CBS Sports Golazo Network, NWSL+ and NBC Sports Bay Area.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

San Diego Wave FC vs Bay FC kick-off time

The NWSL match between San Diego Wave FC and Bay FC will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, United States.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Sunday, May 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

San Diego Wave FC team news

San Diego has nine different scorers in six games, led by Delphine Cascarino, who has scored two goals and assisted on three goals. Kimmy Ascanio has also emerged as a key player in the Wave's attack.

Bay FC team news

Defender Kiki Pickett and midfielder Joelle Anderson will be among those to look out for in the Bay FC contingent, while star striker Asisat Oshoala has found the back of the net this season.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SDW Last 2 matches BAY 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Bay FC 2 - 1 San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave FC 2 - 1 Bay FC 3 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

