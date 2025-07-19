How to watch today's San Diego vs Vancouver Whitecaps MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between San Diego and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Second on the MLS Western Conference standings table, Vancouver Whitecaps will look to take advantage of their game in hand when they take on Western leaders San Diego at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday.

On the other hand, Mikey Varas' men will be looking to complete the double over the Whitecaps at the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch San Diego vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between San Diego and Vancouver Whitecaps will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.

San Diego vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Snapdragon Stadium

MLS match between San Diego and Vancouver Whitecaps will be played at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

San Diego team news

Among the key players expected to be absent, Alejandro Alvarado Jr. is out with a knee injury, and Willy Kumado will miss the game due to a hip injury. Danish forward Marcus Ingvartsen is also unavailable - he hasn't played in the last five games since his injury against Minnesota United in June.

Besides, veteran midfielder Anibal Godoy will sit out his third consecutive game due to injury, and Andres Reyes is still recovering from an injury he sustained in May.

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

The Caps are also facing multiple injury concerns. Ali Ahmed is recovering from an ankle injury, and Scottish midfielder Ryan Gauld is nursing a knee injury.

Additionally, Canadian defender Sam Adekugbe is expected to be sidelined for a significant period after sustaining an Achilles tendon injury in June. Giuseppe Bovalina has also been ruled out since May due to illness.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SDI Last match VAN 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Vancouver Whitecaps 3 - 5 San Diego FC 5 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

