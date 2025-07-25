+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Major League Soccer
Snapdragon Stadium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's San Diego vs Nashville SC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League Soccer
San Diego FC
Nashville SC
San Diego FC vs Nashville SC

How to watch MLS match between San Diego and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

MLS Western Conference table leaders San Diego will face Nashville in a cross-conference match up at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday.

Mikey Varas' side are having an impressive debut season, while the Coyotes aim for a victory that can take them atop the Eastern Conference standings table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch San Diego vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between San Diego and Nashville SC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

San Diego vs Nashville SC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer
Snapdragon Stadium

MLS match between San Diego and Nashville SC will be played at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Friday, July 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

San Diego team news

Varas is expected to have a clean health bill and will hence name a strong lineup.

Anders Dreyer and Chucky Lozano have had an excellent season so far and are will lead San Diego's attack against Nashville.

Nashville SC team news

Defender Walker Zimmerman was back from injury and started in the Toronto win over the weekend. Joe Willis will continue as the primary goalkeeper in MLS, ahead of Brian Schwake.

English forward Sam Surridge has been in fine form and should lead the attack once again.

Form

SDI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

NSC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

