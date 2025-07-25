How to watch today's San Diego vs Nashville SC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between San Diego and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

MLS Western Conference table leaders San Diego will face Nashville in a cross-conference match up at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday.

Mikey Varas' side are having an impressive debut season, while the Coyotes aim for a victory that can take them atop the Eastern Conference standings table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch San Diego vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between San Diego and Nashville SC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

San Diego vs Nashville SC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Snapdragon Stadium

MLS match between San Diego and Nashville SC will be played at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Friday, July 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

San Diego team news

Varas is expected to have a clean health bill and will hence name a strong lineup.

Anders Dreyer and Chucky Lozano have had an excellent season so far and are will lead San Diego's attack against Nashville.

Nashville SC team news

Defender Walker Zimmerman was back from injury and started in the Toronto win over the weekend. Joe Willis will continue as the primary goalkeeper in MLS, ahead of Brian Schwake.

English forward Sam Surridge has been in fine form and should lead the attack once again.

