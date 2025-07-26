How to watch today's Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Real Salt Lake and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

MLS Western Conference mid-table sides, Real Salt Lake and San Jose Earthquakes, will go head-to-head at America First Field on Saturday.

The Quakes will be looking to secure a "double" against RSL, having previously defeated them 4-0 in February, but they have to break their ongoing six-game run without a win in all competitions.

On the other hand, the hosts will aim to bounce back from a 0-1 loss against Cincinnati to possibly leapfrog San Jose on the standings table.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Real Salt Lake and San Jose Earthquakes will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer America First Field

The MLS match between Real Salt Lake and San Jose Earthquakes will be played at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, United States.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Salt Lake team news

For the upcoming match, Real Salt Lake head coach Pablo Mastroeni will be without Mathew Bell and Javian Brown due to hamstring and knee injuries, respectively.

Besides, 22-year-old forward Tyler Wolff is set to miss his 12th straight game due to a knee injury sustained in June.

The likes of Zavier Gozo, Diego Luna, and Diogo Goncalves will continue in support of Ariath Piol in attack.

San Jose Earthquakes team news

As for the visitors, Noel Buck, Dejuan Jones and Benjamin Kikanovic are expected to remain sidelined by injuries, while Brazilian defender Vitor Costa emerges as a doubt after missing Sunday’s 3-2 loss against Seattle Sounders.

Having scored at Seattle, Chicho Arango and Preston Judd will continue alongside Ousseni Bouda in attack.

