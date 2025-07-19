How to watch today's Sacramento Republic vs Lexington SC USL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between Sacramento Republic and Lexington SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sacramento Republic will aim to book their fourth USL Championship win on the spin when they welcome Lexington SC to Heart Health Park on Saturday.

The Quails defeated El Paso Locomotive FC and Las Vegas Lights FC in their last two outings, scoring a combined five goals and conceding none, while the visitors registered a 1-1 draw against Miami FC in their previous league game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sacramento Republic vs Lexington SC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the USL Championship match between Sacramento Republic and Lexington SC will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sacramento Republic vs Lexington SC kick-off time

The USL Championship match between Sacramento Republic and Lexington SC will be played at Heart Health Park in Sacramento, California, United States.

It will kick off at 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET on Saturday, July 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sacramento Republic team news

Sebastian Herrera will continue up front after bagging the winner against El Paso Locomotive, with the likes of Cristian Parano, Blake Willey, Michel Benitez and Russell Cicerone all proving to be instrumental lately.

Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello will eye another clean sheet, while Chibuike Ukaegbu could replace Freddy Kleemann at the back.

Lexington SC team news

Occasionally joining attack, defender Kieran Sargeant will have a lot on his plate at the weekend. He set up substitute Cory Burke's equalizer against Miami FC last time out.

Cory is likely to start on the bench once again, with the likes of Alfredo Midence and Michael Adedokun marshaling the engine room and Marcus Epps supporting from the wing.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links