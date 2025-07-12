How to watch today's Sacramento Republic vs El Paso Locomotive USL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between Sacramento Republic and El Paso Locomotive, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After four straight games on the road, Sacremento Republic return to Heart Health Park to face off against El Paso Locomotive in a USL Championship tie on Saturday.

The Quails won two of their last six games, including a 0-2 victory at Las Vegas Lights, as they aim to get back to winning ways at home as well. On the other hand, the Locos will look to bounce back from a 1-2 home loss against San Antonio.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sacramento Republic vs El Paso Locomotive online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the USL Championship match between Sacramento Republic and El Paso Locomotive will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Sacramento Republic vs El Paso Locomotive kick-off time

The USL Championship match between Sacramento Republic and El Paso Locomotive will be played at Heart Health Park in Sacramento, California, United States.

It will kick off at 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET on Saturday, July 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sacramento Republic team news

In the LV Lights win, Blake Willey became the youngest homegrown player to record an assist for the first team, with AJ Edwards and Russell Cicerone recording their names on the scoresheet.

El Paso Locomotive team news

As for the visiting side, defender Bryan Romero remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Andy Cabrera, son of head coach Wilmer Cabrera, leads the USL Championship with nine non-penalty goals.

