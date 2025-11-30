+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
team-logoRoma
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logoSSC Napoli
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Roma vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunday will see Roma battling to stay atop for another Serie A matchday when they take on Napoli at Stadio Olimpico.

The season's first Derby del Sole meeting will also be crucial for Gli Azzurri who trail Roma by two points amid Scudetto rivals Inter and Bologna as well.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Roma vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Roma and Napoli will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, FOX Deportes, Fubo, DAZN, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Roma vs Napoli kick-off time

The Serie A match between Roma and Napoli will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, November 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Following the positive news of Paulo Dybala and Leon Bailey returning from injury, the medical will remain busy recovering Neil El Aynaoui, Manu Kone, Angelino and Artem Dovbyk.

In Dovbyk's absence, either Dybala or Evan Ferguson will lead the attack, while Matias Soule remains the Giallorossi's top Serie A scorer with four goals.

Napoli team news

Frank Anguissa and Kevin De Bruyne are among the four-goal club in Serie A this term, but both of them are currently sidelined.

Billy Gilmour, Miguel Gutierrez, Romelu Lukaku and goalkeeper Alex Meret are all also sidelined, but there is a possibility that Leonardo Spinazzola will face his former employers.

In attack, Rasmus Hojlund is set to continue ahead of Lorenzo Lucca.

Form

ROM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

NAP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

ROM

Last 5 matches

NAP

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

6

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

