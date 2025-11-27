How to watch today's Roma vs Midtjylland Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Roma are set to face Midtjylland at Stadio Olimpico in Europa League on Thursday.

The Italian side have won two and lost two games in the League Phase so far, whlie Midtjylland look to maintain a flawless 100% record in the tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Roma vs Midtjylland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Europa League match between Roma and Midtjylland will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Roma vs Midtjylland kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The Europa League match between Roma and Midtjylland will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Thursday, November 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini may want to preserve the likes of Paulo Dybala and Leon Bailey for Derby del Sole against Napoli at the weekend, while Angelino and Artem Dovbyk remain ruled out.

In Dovbyk's absence, Evan Ferguson is currently favored to lead the attack.

Midtjylland team news

Franculino Dju will look to add to his three goals in Europa League this term.

Former Napoli and Bologna players, Philip Billing and Martin Erlic, respectively, are expected to feature in the XI.

Edward Chilufya and Adam Gabriel are unavailable due to injury, while former Arsenal goalkeeper Ovie Ejeheri remains a doubt.

