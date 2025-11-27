+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa League
team-logoRoma
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logoFC Midtjylland
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Roma vs Midtjylland Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Roma and Midtjylland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma are set to face Midtjylland at Stadio Olimpico in Europa League on Thursday. 

The Italian side have won two and lost two games in the League Phase so far, whlie Midtjylland look to maintain a flawless 100% record in the tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Roma vs Midtjylland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Europa League match between Roma and Midtjylland will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and ViX.

Roma vs Midtjylland kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The Europa League match between Roma and Midtjylland will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Thursday, November 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma vs FC Midtjylland lineups

RomaHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

5-3-2

Home team crestMID
99
M. Svilar
87
D. Ghilardi
5
E. N'Dicka
23
G. Mancini
8
N. El Aynaoui
19
M. Celik
43
Wesley
17
M. Kone
21
P. Dybala
7
C
L. Pellegrini
18
M. Soule
16
E. Olafsson
4
O. Diao
55
V. Bak
22
C
M. Bech
6
M. Erlic
43
K. Mbabu
8
P. Billing
21
D. Castillo
19
P. Bravo
7
Franculino
41
M. Gogorza

5-3-2

MIDAway team crest

ROM
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Gasperini

MID
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Tullberg

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Roma team news

Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini may want to preserve the likes of Paulo Dybala and Leon Bailey for Derby del Sole against Napoli at the weekend, while Angelino and Artem Dovbyk remain ruled out.

In Dovbyk's absence, Evan Ferguson is currently favored to lead the attack.

Midtjylland team news

Franculino Dju will look to add to his three goals in Europa League this term.

Former Napoli and Bologna players, Philip Billing and Martin Erlic, respectively, are expected to feature in the XI.

Edward Chilufya and Adam Gabriel are unavailable due to injury, while former Arsenal goalkeeper Ovie Ejeheri remains a doubt.

Form

ROM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

MID
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

