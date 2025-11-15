+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Rhode Island USL Championship playoff game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Rhode Island, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds will look to make their first-ever USL Championship final when they face off against Rhode Island at Highmark Stadium on Saturday.

The Hounds held their nerve as they eliminated both Hartford Athletic and Detroit City via shootouts. After upsetting Charleston Battery on penalties, Rhode Island defeated North Carolina 2-0 to make their way this far.

Having conceded only 28 goals as compared to the rest of the lot, both sides will be banking on their defensive resolve heading into the tie.

The winner of this Eastern Conference final will face either FC Tulsa or New Mexico United in the USL Championship final.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

ESPN Select

In the United States (US), the USL Championship Eastern Conference final between Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Rhode Island will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN Select.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Rhode Island kick-off time

crest
USL Championship - Playoff

The USL Championship Eastern Conference final between Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Rhode Island will be played at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET on Saturday, November 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs Rhode Island FC lineups

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SCHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

5-4-1

Home team crestRI
1
E. Dick
5
S. Suber
13
L. Biasi
16
B. Ydrach
8
B. Etou
3
P. Barnes
2
D. Griffin
15
B. Sample
14
R. Mertz
9
A. Williams
12
C. Ahl
1
K. Vegas
15
F. Nodarse
32
H. Diop
3
A. Sanchez
24
K. Yao
77
A. Shapiro-Thompson
4
H. Bacharach
11
N. Fuson
23
M. Ybarra
17
J. Kwizera
9
J. Williams

5-4-1

RIAway team crest

PIT
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • B. Lilley

RI
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Smith

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Pittsburgh Riverhounds team news

Perrin Barnes is expected to continue on the right side, with Luke Biasi likely to continue filling in for Guillaume Vacter.

Augustine (Augi) Williams should be the one to lead the line of attack.

Rhode Island team news

Former Golden Boot winner with the Hounds in 2023, Albert Dikwa, will be a strong contender for a start after coming off the bench to score both goals in the North Carolina win.

Hamady Diop, Karifa Yao and Hugo Bachrach will be involved defensively, with USL veteran Zachary Herivaux marshalling the midfield.

Form

PIT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

RI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

PIT

Last 5 matches

RI

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

5

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Standings

Useful links

