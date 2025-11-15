How to watch today's Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Rhode Island USL Championship playoff game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Pittsburgh Riverhounds will look to make their first-ever USL Championship final when they face off against Rhode Island at Highmark Stadium on Saturday.

The Hounds held their nerve as they eliminated both Hartford Athletic and Detroit City via shootouts. After upsetting Charleston Battery on penalties, Rhode Island defeated North Carolina 2-0 to make their way this far.

Having conceded only 28 goals as compared to the rest of the lot, both sides will be banking on their defensive resolve heading into the tie.

The winner of this Eastern Conference final will face either FC Tulsa or New Mexico United in the USL Championship final.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Rhode Island kick-off time

The USL Championship Eastern Conference final between Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Rhode Island will be played at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET on Saturday, November 15, in the US.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds team news

Perrin Barnes is expected to continue on the right side, with Luke Biasi likely to continue filling in for Guillaume Vacter.

Augustine (Augi) Williams should be the one to lead the line of attack.

Rhode Island team news

Former Golden Boot winner with the Hounds in 2023, Albert Dikwa, will be a strong contender for a start after coming off the bench to score both goals in the North Carolina win.

Hamady Diop, Karifa Yao and Hugo Bachrach will be involved defensively, with USL veteran Zachary Herivaux marshalling the midfield.

