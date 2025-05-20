How to watch today's River Plate vs Atletico Platense Apertura playoff game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between River Plate and Atletico Platense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate and Atletico Platense are set to battle for the final spot in the Liga Profesional Apertura semi-finals when the two sides meet at Estadio Monumental on Tuesday.

In the Round of 16 stage, River defeated Barracas Central 3-0, while Platense look to pull off another upset after edging Racing with a solitary goal victory.

How to watch River Plate vs Atletico Platense online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Profesional Arpetura playoff match between River Plate and Atletico Platense will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

River Plate vs Atletico Platense kick-off time

The Liga Profesional Arpetura playoff match between River Plate and Atlético Platense will be played at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Tuesday, May 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

River Plate team news

Sebastian Driussi, Facundo Colidio and Franco Mastantuono are expected to lead the attack, with goalkeeper Franco Armani likely to be shielded by a back four of Gonzalo Montiel, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Paulo Diaz and Marcos Acuna.

Enzo Perez, Ignacio Fernandez, and Kevin Castano will lineup in the middle, as head coach Marcelo Gallardo sticks to a 4-3-3 formation.

The quartet of Santiago Beltran, Gonzalo Martinez, Augustin Ruberto and Matias Rojas are all ruled out through injuries, while Gonzalo Montiel is doubtful.

Atletico Platense team news

Platense boss Sergio Gomez will not be able to call upon the services of Jonathan Bay, Tobias Cervera, Gonzalo Goni and Maximiliano Rodriguez due to injury issues.

Relying on a quick transition in attack, Ronaldo Martinez will start behind Augusto Lotti up front, with Guido Mainero and Vicente Taborda on the wings.

Juan Pablo Cozzani will look to record another clean sheet, with Juan Ignacio Saborido, Ignacio Vazquez, Oscar Salomon and Tomas Silva forming the back three. Rodrigo Herrera and Leonel Picco will be deployed as the defensive midfielders.

