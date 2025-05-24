How to watch today's Rhode Island FC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds USL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between Rhode Island FC and Pittsburgh Riverhounds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rhode Island FC will play hosts to Pittsburgh Riverhounds in a USL Championship tie at the Centreville Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Currently positioned sixth with 12 points after nine matches, RIFC will be looking to build on their recent success. Their latest league match saw them secure a convincing 3-0 win against Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium, marking their fourth consecutive match without a loss.

Meanwhile, the Hounds are aiming to break a run of five games without a win after their recent 1-0 league loss against Colorado Springs at Weidner Field. They currently sit in eighth place with eight points after nine games.

How to watch Rhode Island FC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the USL Championship match between Rhode Island FC and Pittsburgh Riverhounds will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Rhode Island FC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds kick-off time

The USL Championship match between Rhode Island FC and Pittsburgh Riverhounds will be played at the Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, United States.

It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET on Saturday, May 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Rhode Island FC team news

Khano Smith's men have the advantage of playing their fourth-ever home game at their new Pawtucket home, besides coming into the match without having played a midweek game. Pittsburgh will see the return of former Hounds Golden Boot winner Albert Dikwa, who recently rejoined their regular rotation this month. However, other former Hounds Marc Ybarra and Dani Rovira have been unavailable for a significant portion of the season.

Dikwa could be joined by Jojea Kwizera and Noah Fuson in the line of attack supported by Maxi Rodriguez.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds team news

Following their US Open Cup game against at Philadelphia Union on Wednesday, the Hounds traveled directly to Rhode Island. To minimize travel fatigue, the team opted to fly.

Despite weary legs, key midfielders Danny Griffin and Jackson Walti have played every minute this season and may be aiming for another full 180-minute week. Coach Bob Lilley would assess his players' fitness after Friday's training.

Jorge Garcia, who scored against the Union, played 28 minutes on Wednesday, as did Aidan O’Toole. Bradley Sample and Jason Bouregy are even fresher, having not been used in the lineup. Robbie Mertz and Bertin Jacquesson were both substituted just after the hour mark, leaving Augi Williams as the only forward/attacking midfielder to play the entire 90 minutes against the Union.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

RI Last 2 matches PIT 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 2 - 0 Rhode Island FC

Rhode Island FC 0 - 0 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

