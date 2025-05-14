+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
LaLiga
Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time3

LaLiga

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Mallorca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After suffering a 4-3 Clasico loss, Real Madrid are still, but only mathematically in the La Liga title race a they face Mallorca at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

However, if leaders Barcelona emerge victorious within the next 24 hours, Los Blancos will have to settle for a runners-up finish at best this season. Meanwhile, Mallorca are pushing for a European spot after picking up a 2-1 win against Real Valladolid last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
ESPN+Watch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Mallorca will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga
Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Mallorca will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Wednesday, May 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid vs Mallorca Probable lineups

4-1-2-1-2

Formation

5-4-1

1
T. Courtois
20
F. Garcia
35
R. Asencio
19
D. Ceballos
8
F. Valverde
31
J. Ramon
15
A. Guler
5
J. Bellingham
10
L. Modric
9
K. Mbappe
16
Endrick
13
L. Roman
23
P. Maffeo
6
J. Copete
24
M. Valjent
21
A. Raillo
22
J. Mojica
11
T. Asano
10
S. Darder
14
D. Rodriguez
12
Samu
7
V. Muriqi

5-4-1

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Ancelotti

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Arrasate

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Real Madrid team news

Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy and Eduardo Camavinga are all included among the injury absentees, while Aurelien Tchouameni must serve a one-game ban after picking up his milestone booking in the Barca defeat.

Besides, Vinicius Junior has emerged as a major doubt due to a sprained ankle, and Rodrygo missed the last two matches due to illness. So Endrick could be offered a start upfront.

Mallorca team news

Los Pirates head coach Jagoba Arrasate is expected to remain without Manu Morlanes, Robert Navarro and Abdon Prats on account of their respective injury issues, while Chiquinho may need a once-over ahead of kickoff.

As such, the likes of Jose Copete, Antonio Sanchez and Cyle Larin could be given a green signal to feature from the onset.

Form

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MLL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

RMA

Last 5 matches

MLL

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

6

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

