How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time3

After suffering a 4-3 Clasico loss, Real Madrid are still, but only mathematically in the La Liga title race a they face Mallorca at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

However, if leaders Barcelona emerge victorious within the next 24 hours, Los Blancos will have to settle for a runners-up finish at best this season. Meanwhile, Mallorca are pushing for a European spot after picking up a 2-1 win against Real Valladolid last weekend.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Mallorca will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Real Madrid vs Mallorca kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Mallorca will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Wednesday, May 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy and Eduardo Camavinga are all included among the injury absentees, while Aurelien Tchouameni must serve a one-game ban after picking up his milestone booking in the Barca defeat.

Besides, Vinicius Junior has emerged as a major doubt due to a sprained ankle, and Rodrygo missed the last two matches due to illness. So Endrick could be offered a start upfront.

Mallorca team news

Los Pirates head coach Jagoba Arrasate is expected to remain without Manu Morlanes, Robert Navarro and Abdon Prats on account of their respective injury issues, while Chiquinho may need a once-over ahead of kickoff.

As such, the likes of Jose Copete, Antonio Sanchez and Cyle Larin could be given a green signal to feature from the onset.

