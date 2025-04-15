How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Arsenal Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Madrid are faced with the challenge of overturning a three-goal deficit as they face Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

The 15-time winners suffered a 3-0 demolition at the hands of the Gunners in the opening leg at the Emirates Stadium in London last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Real Madrid and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Real Madrid vs Arsenal kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between Real Madrid and Arsenal will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, April 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Kylian Mbappe saw red in the 1-0 league win against Alaves over the weekend, but that ban will only be applicable domestically as the Frenchman will join Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior in attack.

Now that Eduardo Camavinga will be suspended after being sent off in the first leg, Aurelien Tchouameni is in line to come in as a replacement after serving his own ban in the first leg.

On the injury front, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti will be without Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal, while Ferland Mendy and Andriy Lunin are doubtful.

Arsenal team news

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta faces additional injury woes after the game against Brendford, as Jorginho and Thomas Partey picked up in the second half, joining Ben White among those requiring once-overs ahead of kickoff.

Jurrien Timber, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino were all rested over the weekend and will earn recalls to the XI at the Bernabeu.

Among the ones to miss out through injury issues are: Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

