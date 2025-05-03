How to watch today's Rangers vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and Old Firm start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers and Celtic will be playing for bragging rights in the Old Firm derby meeting in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides have secured their respective spots in the league, with Celtic confirmed as champions this season and Rangers settling as runners-up once again.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Rangers vs Celtic kick-off time

Premiership - Championship Group Ibrox Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic will be played at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 4 am PT / 7 am ET on Sunday, May 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Dujon Sterling and Ridvan Yilmaz are ruled out for the rest of the season. The likes of Findlay Curtis, Leon Balogun, Roger Fernandes, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Tom Lawrence are also unlikely to be available for selection.

Ross McCausland is back from his ban, but Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane are expected to continue to be paired in attack.

Celtic team news

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, with Viljami Sinisalo continuing in goal.

Hyun-Jun Yang is also out injured, while Jota is also a doubt. Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn, Adam Idah and Daizen Maeda are expected to form the front three.

