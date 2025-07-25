How to watch today's Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Queretaro and Pumas UNAM, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Queretaro and Pumas UNAM will be eying for their first win in 2025-26 Liga MX Torneo Apertura when they meet at Estadio Corregidora on Friday.

Gallos Blancos are coming off a 3-1 loss at Necaxa, while the visiting side are bottom of the standings following last weekend's 2-3 defeat against Pachuca.

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Queretaro and Pumas UNAM will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

The Liga MX match between Queretaro and Pumas UNAM will be played at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Friday, July 25, in the US.

Queretaro team news

The Tijuana-owned midfielder, Federico Lertora, is doubtful due to a calf injury.

Defender Jonathan Perlaza scored to reduce the margin of defeat against Necaxa. Ronaldo Cisneros and Rodrigo Bogarin will continue to lead the attack.

Pumas UNAM team news

Goalkeeper Pablo Lara is unlikely to be available for selection due to injury. Keylor Navas would start in goal anyway.

In the final third, Adalberto Carrasquilla and Guillermo Martinez will be joined by Jorge Ruvalcaba, while Alvaro Angulo marshals the backline.

