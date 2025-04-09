How to watch today's Pumas vs Vancouver Whitecaps CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Pumas and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas head into the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals against Vancouver Whitecaps with an away goal advantage when the two sides meet at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Wednesday.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the opening leg of the fixture at BC Place last week. The winner on aggregate here will face either Inter Miami or Los Angeles FC in the semi-finals later this month.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Pumas vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Pumas and Vancouver Whitecaps will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, TUDN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Pumas vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Olimpico Universitario

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Pumas and Vancouver Whitecaps will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Wednesday, April 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Pumas team news

Former Houston Dynamo midfielder Coco Carrasquilla will be looking to make an impact once again after volleying home the 87th-minute equalizer last week.

On loan from Monterrey, Michelle Rodriguez is a doubt due to an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Pumas are coached by former Vancouver midfielder Efrain Juarez.

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Recently having scored his debut goal for the USMNT, Brian White will continue to lead the line for the Caps.

Captain Ryan Gauld remains sidelined with a knee injury, joined in the infirmary by Bjorn Inge Utvik, Jayden Nelson, Mathias Laborda and Sam Adekugbe.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CUN Last 2 matches VAN 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Vancouver Whitecaps 1 - 1 Club Universidad Nacional

Vancouver Whitecaps 0 - 2 Club Universidad Nacional 3 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

