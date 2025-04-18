How to watch today's Puebla vs Necaxa Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Puebla and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Necaxa will aim to leapfrog Pachuca in the hunt for a quarter-final spot when Los Rayos take on Puebla in Friday's Liga MX game at Estadio Cuauhtemoc.

While the hosts are already eliminated, in the event Nicolas Larcamon's men manage to move into top-six, the latter will hope that Pachuca drop adequate points on the final matchday of the regular season in Clausura 2025.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Puebla vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Puebla and Necaxa will be available to watch and stream online live through TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Puebla vs Necaxa kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Cuahutehmoc

The Liga MX match between Puebla and Necaxa will be played at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET on Friday, April 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Puebla team news

Puebla manager Pablo Guede is certain to be without forward Lucas Daniel Cavallini due to a cruciate ligament injury, while defender Jesus Rivas could miss out once again on account of a thigh problem.

Chivas loanee Ricardo Marin and Boston River-owned Emiliano Gomez will start up front.

Necaxa team news

Lacarmon would not be able to call upon the services of defensive duo Agustin Oliveros and Manuel Mayorga.

Ricardo Monreal will lead the line of attack, supported by the likes of Jose Paradela and Pavel Perez.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

