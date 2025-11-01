+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ligue 1
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
Parc des Princes
team-logoNice
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's PSG vs Nice Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Nice, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ligue 1 leaders PSG will welcome Nice to Parc des Princes on Saturday.  

The defending champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Lorient last time out, while Nice registered a 2-0 victory over Lille.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch PSG vs Nice online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Nice will be available to watch and stream online live on beIN SPORTS, Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

PSG vs Nice kick-off time

crest
Ligue 1 - Ligue 1
Parc des Princes

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Nice will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, November 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice lineups

Paris Saint-GermainHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

5-4-1

Home team crestNCE
30
L. Chevalier
51
W. Pacho
6
I. Zabarnyi
25
N. Mendes
2
C
A. Hakimi
17
Vitinha
87
J. Neves
33
W. Zaire-Emery
7
K. Kvaratskhelia
29
B. Barcola
24
S. Mayulu
80
Y. Diouf
26
C
M. Bard
33
A. Mendy
2
A. Abdi
37
K. Oppong
28
J. Bah
47
T. Gouveia
20
T. Louchet
6
H. Boudaoui
8
M. Sanson
21
I. Jansson

5-4-1

NCEAway team crest

PSG
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • Luis Enrique

NCE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Haise

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

PSG team news

Ousmane Dembele, Fabian Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi and Desire Doue are among the injury concerns for the hosts.

On the other hand, Lee Kang-in is expected to be available after recovering from an illness, with Joao Neves also looking for a start after returning from a knock.

Nice team news

While Jonathan Clauss is questionable due to a knee problem, there are other injury concerns on the side. Moise Bombito, Gabin Bernardeau, Terem Moffi, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Youssouf Ndayishimiye and Mohamed Abdelmonem are all nursing their respective injuries.

Form

PSG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

NCE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

PSG

Last 5 matches

NCE

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

