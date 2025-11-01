How to watch today's PSG vs Nice Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Ligue 1 leaders PSG will welcome Nice to Parc des Princes on Saturday.

The defending champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Lorient last time out, while Nice registered a 2-0 victory over Lille.

How to watch PSG vs Nice online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Nice will be available to watch and stream online live on beIN SPORTS, Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

PSG vs Nice kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Parc des Princes

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Nice will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, November 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

Ousmane Dembele, Fabian Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi and Desire Doue are among the injury concerns for the hosts.

On the other hand, Lee Kang-in is expected to be available after recovering from an illness, with Joao Neves also looking for a start after returning from a knock.

Nice team news

While Jonathan Clauss is questionable due to a knee problem, there are other injury concerns on the side. Moise Bombito, Gabin Bernardeau, Terem Moffi, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Youssouf Ndayishimiye and Mohamed Abdelmonem are all nursing their respective injuries.

