How to watch today's Portugal U21 vs Poland U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Euro U21 Championship match between Portugal and Poland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal U21 and Poland U21 will clash in matchday two of the 2025 Euro U21 Championship group stage at Stadion Sihot on Saturday.

Esperancas secured a point in their first match against France, while Poland experienced a narrow loss to Georgia in their opening game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Portugal U21 vs Poland U21 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the European U21 Championship match between Portugal and Poland will be available to watch and stream live through ViX.

Portugal U21 vs Poland U21 kick-off time

The Euro U21 Championship match between Portugal and Poland will be played at Stadion Sihot in Trencin, Slovakia.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, June 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Portugal U21 team news

Changes on the left side of defense can be expected, with Flavio Nazinho potentially starting after coming in as a substitute on Wednesday.

Head coach Rui Jorge could also be looking to refresh the team's attack by starting Wolves winger Carlos Forbs, while Tiago Tomas continues as the main striker.

Poland U21 team news

Poland's coach, Adam Majewski, is expected to maintain a defensive lineup featuring Dominik Marczuk, Patryk Peda, Ariel Mosor, Michal Gurgul and Arkadiusz Pyrka.

Should Majewski opt to change his attacking strategy for Saturday's match, Tomasz Pienko could be handed a start at Kacper Kozlowski's expense.

