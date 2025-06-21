+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
EURO U21
Pod Dubnom
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

EURO U21Portugal U21Netherlands U21Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21

How to watch the Euro U21 Championship match between Portugal and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The game between Portugal U21 and Netherlands U21 at Stadion pod Dubnom will kick off the 2025 Euro U21 Championship knockouts on Saturday.

While the Portuguese topped Group C with an unbeaten (W2 D1) run in the tournament, Jong Oranje barely made it to the quarterfinals despite managing to win just one (D1 L1) of their group games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 online - TV channels & live streams

ViX

In the United States (US), the Euro U21 Championship quarter-final match between Portugal and Netherlands will be available to watch and stream live through ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 kick-off time

EURO U21 - Final Stage
Pod Dubnom

The Euro U21 Championship quarter-final match between Portugal and Netherlands will be played at Stadion pod Dubnom in Zilina, Slovakia.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, June 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21 Probable lineups

Portugal U21Home team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestNDL
1
S. Soares
2
R. Pinheiro
4
C. Lamba
13
F. Nazinho
3
J. Muniz
8
P. Bernardo
6
D. Nascimento
10
P. Santos
9
H. Araujo
21
R. Fernandes
17
G. Quenda
16
R. Roefs
2
D. Rensch
4
J. Hato
13
R. van den Berg
5
I. Maatsen
10
K. Taylor
22
L. Valente
3
R. Flamingo
11
R. van Bommel
19
T. van Bergen
7
M. Manhoef

4-3-3

NDLAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Jorge

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Reiziger

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Portugal U21 team news

Geovany Quenda scored three times and recorded a couple of assists. The Sporting CP winger, who is due to join Chelsea in the summer of 2016, is likely to be joined in attack by Roger Fernandes and captain Henrique Araujo.

Netherlands U21 team news

Luciano Valente has three goal involvements over three games, and will be joined by the likes of Ian Maatsen, Ryan Flamingo and Kenneth Taylor in the XI.

Youri Regeer will be suspended due to picking up a red card against Ukraine, but the midfielder would not have started anyway.

Form

POR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

NDL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

POR

Last 5 matches

NDL

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

11

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

Useful links

