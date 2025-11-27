How to watch today's Portugal vs Austria U17 World Cup final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

There will be a new U17 World Cup winner when Portugal U17 and Austria U17 clash in the final at Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday.

Having made the top four and ending up in third place in 1989, Portugal progressed to the final after overcoming Brazil on penalties following a goalless draw in regulation time.

On the other hand, in only their third appearance at the tournament, Austria will be looking to complete a dream run, having blanked Italy 2-0 in the semi-finals.

Portugal U17 vs Austria U17 kick-off time

The U17 World Cup final between Portugal and Austria will be played at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 8 am PT / 11 am ET on Thursday, November 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Portugal U17 team news

Anisio Cabral has six goals in this edition of the tournament, but he has not scored since the round of 16 stage.

Defender Jose Neto, who consolidated the 2-0 win against Switzerland in the last-16, scored the winning goal in the shootout against Brazil.

Austria U17 team news

Red Bull Salzburg's Johannes Moser leads the Golden Boot race with eight goals to his name, including both strikes in the Italy win.

Besides, forward Hasan Deshishku has contributed with four goals in this edition of the tournament.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

POR Last 2 matches AUT 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Portugal U17 5 - 0 Austria U17

Austria U17 0 - 0 Portugal U17 5 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

