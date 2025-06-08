How to watch today's Portland Timbers vs St Louis City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Portland Timbers and St Louis City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Timbers will be at home on Sunday, when St Louis City make the trip to Providence Park for an MLS encounter.

After their recent 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids, the Timbers moved up to fifth place in the Western Conference. On the other hand, St Louis ended their five-match winless streak across all competitions with a 2-1 win against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs St Louis City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the MLS match between Portland Timbers and St Louis City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Portland Timbers vs St Louis City kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Providence Park

The MLS match between the Portland Timbers and St Louis City will be played at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon, United States.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Sunday, June 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers team news

Zac McGraw and James Pantemis are major doubts due to back and leg injuries, respectively.

Besides, the Timbers will be without Finn Surman, who is currently with the New Zealand national team. Ariel Lassiter has joined the Costa Rican squad, and Maxime Crepeau has been called up to the Canadian team.

St Louis City team news

Joakim Nilsson, Jannes Horn and Rasmus Alm are expected to be sidelined due to injuries.

Midfielder Callum Wallem will be unavailable as he received two yellow cards in the previous game, both unfortunately occurring during second-half stoppage time.

