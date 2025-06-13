How to watch today's Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Timbers will welcome San Jose Earthquakes to Providence Park for a MLS tie on Friday.

The Timbers moved up to fourth in the Western Conference after a 2-1 victory over St Louis City. The Earthquakes, currently in eighth place, are coming off a 2-1 loss to St Louis in their previous match.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Viewers in the US can also catch the live action on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Portland Timbers vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Providence Park

MLS match between Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes will be played at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Friday, June 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers team news

Last Sunday, the Timbers played without Jonathan Rodriguez, who was sidelined with a lower body issue, and Zac McGraw, who was out due to a sore back.

Finn Surman, Ariel Lassiter and Maxime Crepeau were away on international duty. However, all three players might be available to play this weekend.

In the second half of the match against St. Louis, Antony and David Ayala scored, leading the Timbers to a comeback victory and securing maximum points.

San Jose Earthquakes team news

In their recent match against St Louis City, the Earthquakes were missing several key players due to leg injuries, including Niko Tsakiris, Noel Buck and Bruno Wilson.

DeJuan Jones was sidelined with a calf strain, and the team's leading goalscorer, Cristian Arango, was out due to a muscle problem.

Despite these absences, Josef Martinez managed to score his seventh goal of the regular season, temporarily levelling the game.

