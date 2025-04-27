How to watch today's Portland Thorns vs Racing Louisville NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Portland Thorns and Racing Louisville, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Thorns will entertain Racing Louisville for a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) at Providence Park on Sunday.

Rob Gales's side are so far unbeaten at home after picking up a 4-1 victory over Gotham FC on Tuesday, while Racing lost their second straight home game last weekend as they last suffered a 1-4 loss to San Diego Wave.

Portland Thorns vs Racing Louisville kick-off time

The NWSL match between Portland Thorns and Racing Louisville will be played at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon, United States.

It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET on Sunday, April 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Portland Thorns team news

Gale has to cope with several absentees. Marie Muller, Nicole Payne and Morgan Weaver are nursing knee injuries, while Olivia Wade-Katoa and Sophia Wilson are on maternity leave. Besides, Tess Boade is in doubt for the tie.

Reilyn Turner, Marie-Yasmine Alidou and Caiya Hanks are all in line to feature in support of Deyna Castellanos up front.

Racing Louisville team news

Defender Laren Milliet will become the first player in NWSL history to play 100 straight games for the same club, while fellow defender Elli Pikkujamsa and the club's all-time leading goalscorer, Savannah DeMelo, are back from their own setbacks.

Ary Borges is set to continue in between defense and midfield, as Taylor Flint misses out with a foot injury, with Kayla Fischer leading the line.

