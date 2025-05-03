+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
NWSL
team-logo
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Portland Thorns FC vs Orlando Pride NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

NWSLPortland ThornsOrlando PridePortland Thorns vs Orlando Pride

How to watch the NWSL match between Portland Thorns and Orlando Pride, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Thorns will be hosting the Orlando Pride in a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) match at Providence Park on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 3-3 draw with Racing Louisville last weekend, while the Pride defeated Angel City 3-2 in their last match.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Portland Thorns vs Orlando Pride online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Portland Thorns and Orlando Pride will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ion and Tubi.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Portland Thorns vs Orlando Pride kick-off time

crest
NWSL - NWSL

The NWSL match between Portland Thorns and Orlando Pride will be played at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Portland Thorns team news

The Thorns will be without the likes of Daiane, Marie Muller, Nicole Payne and Morgan Weaver due to knee injuries, with Sam Coffey excused from her absence, while Olivia Wade-Katoa is on maternity leave.

Without Coffey, Hina Sugita will marshal the midfield alongside Olivia Moultrie and Jessie Fleming.

Reilyn Turner, Deyna Castellanos and Caiya Hanks are expected to continue to feature up front.

Orlando Pride team news

Manager Seb Hines will be without Amanda Allen, Simone Charley, Julie Doyle, DJ Jackson, Luana, Aryssa Mahrt, Rafaelle and Summer Yates on account of their respective concerns.

Captain Marta and Barbra Banda were on target against Angel City, and the duo should continue in attack.

Form

POT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

ORL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

POT

Last 5 matches

ORL

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

10

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

