How to watch today's Pisa vs Cremonese Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

It will be Pisa's 11th attempt of picking up a Serie A win this season when they face Cremonese at Cetilar Arena on Friday.

So far it has been a contrasting run of form for two sides who promoted together last season, as the hosts are winless and at the edge of the drop zone while Cremonese have managed to grow into a mid-table side.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Pisa vs Cremonese online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Pisa and Cremonese will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, FOX Deportes, Fubo, DAZN and DirecTV Stream.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Pisa vs Cremonese kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Romeo Anconetani

The Serie A match between Pisa and Cremonese will be played at Cetilar Arena in Pisa, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Friday, November 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Pisa team news

Calvin Stengs, Tomas Esteves and Mateus Lusuardi are unavailable for selection. However, Raul Albiol was back on the bench in the last game and could be ready to start in the back three.

In terms of attack, either Henrik Meister or the regular starter in M'Bala Nzola will lead the line. Regardless, support is expected from Stefano Moreo.

Cremonese team news

Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy has already struck a couple of goals in three games. He, along with Federico Bonazzoli, will lead the line. Dennis Johnsen and Franco Vazquez are some more options in attack.

Alberto Grassi, Antonio Sanabria, Faris Moumbagna, Giuseppe Pezzella and Michele Collocolo due to injury. Alessio Zerbin also remains a doubt.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links