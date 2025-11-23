How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC MLS play-offs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union will meet New York City FC at Subaru Park on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semi-finals of the 2025 MLS Cup play-offs.

Having won the Supporters' Shield for the second time, the U will be pushing to advance further than their 2022 performance, where they lost in the final.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the Eastern Conference semi-final of the 2025 MLS play-offs between Philadelphia Union and New York City FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Viewers in the US can also catch the live action on FS1, FOX Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Playoff Subaru Park

The Eastern Conference semi-final of the 2025 MLS play-offs between Philadelphia Union and New York City FC will be played at Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 4:55 pm PT / 7:55 pm ET on Sunday, November 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Philadelphia Union team news

Ian Glavinovich and Quinn Sullivan are set to be sidelined with knee injuries.

Tai Baribo is the club's leading goalscorer with 18 goals in 31 appearances.

On the defensive end, Andre Blake can boast of nine clean sheets to his name, allowing only 17 goals past him this season.

New York City FC team news

Aiden O’Neill will be suspended for the trip after picking up his third yellow card in as many play-off games.

The team will be without Andres Perea and Alonso Martinez due to injury issues, with the latter picking up an ACL injury while on international duty, besides long-term absentee Keaton Parks.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links