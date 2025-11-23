+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Major League Soccer
team-logoPhiladelphia Union
Subaru Park
team-logoNew York City FC
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC MLS play-offs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLS match between Philadelphia Union and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Supporters' Shield winners Philadelphia Union will meet New York City FC at Subaru Park on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semi-finals of the 2025 MLS Cup play-offs. 

Having won the Supporters' Shield for the second time, the U will be pushing to advance further than their 2022 performance, where they lost in the final.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

FS1Watch here
FOX DeportesWatch here
FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
Apple TVWatch here

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the Eastern Conference semi-final of the 2025 MLS play-offs between Philadelphia Union and New York City FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Viewers in the US can also catch the live action on FS1, FOX Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC kick-off time

crest
Major League Soccer - Playoff
Subaru Park

The Eastern Conference semi-final of the 2025 MLS play-offs between Philadelphia Union and New York City FC will be played at Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 4:55 pm PT / 7:55 pm ET on Sunday, November 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC lineups

Philadelphia UnionHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestNYC
18
A. Blake
5
J. Glesnes
27
K. Wagner
26
N. Harriel
29
O. Makhanya
19
I. Vassilev
32
M. Iloski
21
D. Jean Jacques
4
J. Lukic
9
T. Baribo
20
B. Damiani
49
M. Freese
13
Thiago Martins
24
T. Gray
34
Raul
80
J. Haak
17
H. Wolf
22
K. O'Toole
26
A. Ojeda
32
J. Shore
10
M. Moralez
7
N. Fernandez

4-4-2

NYCAway team crest

PHI
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • B. Carnell

NYC
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Jansen

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Philadelphia Union team news

Ian Glavinovich and Quinn Sullivan are set to be sidelined with knee injuries.

Tai Baribo is the club's leading goalscorer with 18 goals in 31 appearances.

On the defensive end, Andre Blake can boast of nine clean sheets to his name, allowing only 17 goals past him this season.

New York City FC team news

Aiden O’Neill will be suspended for the trip after picking up his third yellow card in as many play-off games.

The team will be without Andres Perea and Alonso Martinez due to injury issues, with the latter picking up an ACL injury while on international duty, besides long-term absentee Keaton Parks.

Form

PHI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

NYC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

PHI

Last 5 matches

NYC

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

9

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

