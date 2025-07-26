How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking ahead to Saturday's MLS action, the Philadelphia Union will be hosting the Colorado Rapids at Subaru Park.

The Union are coming off a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dynamo, which moved them to third in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Rapids secured a 3-3 draw against the Seattle Sounders and are currently holding onto seventh place in the Western Conference.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Subaru Park

MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids will be played at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Philadelphia Union team news

Ian Glavinovich is nursing a knee injury, while Frankie Westfield will be suspended after receiving a straight red card against the Dynamo.

Alejandro Bedoya scored the opener last time out, and will continue in the final third, with Mikael Uhre and Bruno Damiani leading the line.

Colorado Rapids team news

The Pids remain without Ali Fadal due to a knee injury, and Zack Steffen started in goal for the second consecutive time.

In the second half, Djordje Mihailovic and Cole Bassett successfully converted penalties, and Darren Yapi scored the equalizer in the 75th minute.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

