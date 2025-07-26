+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Subaru Park
How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League Soccer
Philadelphia Union
Colorado Rapids
Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids

How to watch MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking ahead to Saturday's MLS action, the Philadelphia Union will be hosting the Colorado Rapids at Subaru Park.

The Union are coming off a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dynamo, which moved them to third in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Rapids secured a 3-3 draw against the Seattle Sounders and are currently holding onto seventh place in the Western Conference.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Philadelphia Union vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Subaru Park

MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids will be played at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Philadelphia Union team news

Ian Glavinovich is nursing a knee injury, while Frankie Westfield will be suspended after receiving a straight red card against the Dynamo.

Alejandro Bedoya scored the opener last time out, and will continue in the final third, with Mikael Uhre and Bruno Damiani leading the line.

Colorado Rapids team news

The Pids remain without Ali Fadal due to a knee injury, and Zack Steffen started in goal for the second consecutive time.

In the second half, Djordje Mihailovic and Cole Bassett successfully converted penalties, and Darren Yapi scored the equalizer in the 75th minute.

Form

PHI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

CLR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

PHI

Last 5 matches

CLR

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

11

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

