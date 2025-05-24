How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will be on the road to face the Philadelphia Union in Saturday's MLS gameweek 15 match at Subaru Park.

The Herons will be hoping to break their current three-game winless streak in the league, while Eastern Conference leaders aim to extend their eight-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Subaru Park

The MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami will be played at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

Andre Blake's knee is being evaluated, but both Ian Glavinovich and Neil Pierre are expected to be sidelined due to similar injuries.

On a brighter note, Tai Baribo is currently leading the league in goals.

Inter Miami team news

Javier Mascherano's team will likely be without David Ruiz due to a hernia, and both Drake Callender and Baltasar Rodriguez are expected to be unavailable with hamstring injuries.

Also, Lionel Messi will be aiming to get back on the scoresheet or provide an assist after two games without either.

