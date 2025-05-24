+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Major League Soccer
Subaru Park
Watch live on Apple TV
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Major League SoccerInter Miami CFPhiladelphia UnionPhiladelphia Union vs Inter Miami CF

How to watch MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will be on the road to face the Philadelphia Union in Saturday's MLS gameweek 15 match at Subaru Park.

The Herons will be hoping to break their current three-game winless streak in the league, while Eastern Conference leaders aim to extend their eight-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer
Subaru Park

The MLS match between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami will be played at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Philadelphia Union team news

Andre Blake's knee is being evaluated, but both Ian Glavinovich and Neil Pierre are expected to be sidelined due to similar injuries.

On a brighter note, Tai Baribo is currently leading the league in goals.

Inter Miami team news

Javier Mascherano's team will likely be without David Ruiz due to a hernia, and both Drake Callender and Baltasar Rodriguez are expected to be unavailable with hamstring injuries.

Also, Lionel Messi will be aiming to get back on the scoresheet or provide an assist after two games without either.

Form

PHI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

MIA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/14
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

PHI

Last 5 matches

MIA

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

8

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

Useful links

