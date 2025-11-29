How to watch today's Parma vs Udinese Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Looking to book back-to-back Serie A wins, Parma will host Udinese at Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday.

Parma defeated Verona 2-1 last weekend, while Udinese aim to recover from a 3-0 loss against Bologna.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Parma vs Udinese online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Parma and Udinese will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and DAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Parma vs Udinese kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Ennio Tardini

The Serie A match between Parma and Udinese will be played at Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma, Italy.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Saturday, November 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Parma team news

The defensive duo of Alessandro Circati and Abdoulaye Ndiaye, goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, and forward Matija Frigan are set to be ruled out by injuries.

Either Edoardo Corvi or new signing Vicente Guaita will step in for Suzuki in goal.

Mateo Pellegrino is expected to be joined by Patrick Cutrone in attack.

Udinese team news

Apart from Thomas Kristensen not being fully cleared despite the defender resuming training, Udinese boss Kosta Runjaic is likely to have a full strength squad at his disposal.

The likes of Keinan Davis, Adam Buksa and Vakoun Bayo will all battle to start alongside Nicolo Zaniolo up front.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links