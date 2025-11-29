+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
team-logoParma Calcio 1913
Stadio Ennio Tardini
team-logoUdinese
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Parma vs Udinese Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Parma and Udinese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to book back-to-back Serie A wins, Parma will host Udinese at Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday.

Parma defeated Verona 2-1 last weekend, while Udinese aim to recover from a 3-0 loss against Bologna.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Parma vs Udinese online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Parma and Udinese will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and DAZN.

Parma vs Udinese kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Ennio Tardini

The Serie A match between Parma and Udinese will be played at Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma, Italy.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Saturday, November 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Parma Calcio 1913 vs Udinese lineups

Parma Calcio 1913Home team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestUDI
40
E. Corvi
15
C
E. Del Prato
37
M. Troilo
5
L. Valenti
27
S. Britschgi
10
A. Bernabe
16
M. Keita
14
E. Valeri
22
O. Soerensen
9
M. Pellegrino
32
P. Cutrone
40
M. Okoye
27
C. Kabasele
13
N. Bertola
28
O. Solet
14
A. Atta
59
A. Zanoli
33
J. Zemura
8
C
J. Karlstroem
24
J. Piotrowski
9
K. Davis
10
N. Zaniolo

3-5-2

UDIAway team crest

PAR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Cuesta

UDI
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Runjaic

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Parma team news

The defensive duo of Alessandro Circati and Abdoulaye Ndiaye, goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, and forward Matija Frigan are set to be ruled out by injuries.

Either Edoardo Corvi or new signing Vicente Guaita will step in for Suzuki in goal.

Mateo Pellegrino is expected to be joined by Patrick Cutrone in attack.

Udinese team news

Apart from Thomas Kristensen not being fully cleared despite the defender resuming training, Udinese boss Kosta Runjaic is likely to have a full strength squad at his disposal.

The likes of Keinan Davis, Adam Buksa and Vakoun Bayo will all battle to start alongside Nicolo Zaniolo up front.

Form

PAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

UDI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

PAR

Last 5 matches

UDI

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

8

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

