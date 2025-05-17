+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logo
Stadio Ennio Tardini
team-logo
Watch with a free 7 day trial
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Parma vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie ASSC NapoliParma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913 vs SSC Napoli

How to watch the Serie A match between Parma and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news

Serie A leaders Napoli will take on relegation-threatened Parma at Ennio Tardini on Sunday.

Both sides cannot afford any more slip up for their own causes, as Gli Azzurri are just a point off Inter and Parma are only four points clear of the drop zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Parma vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Parma and Napoli will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Parma vs Napoli kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Ennio Tardini

The Serie A match between Parma and Napoli will be played at Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, May 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Parma Calcio 1913 vs SSC Napoli Probable lineups

Parma Calcio 1913Home team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestNAP
31
Z. Suzuki
4
B. Balogh
46
G. Leoni
15
E. Del Prato
19
S. Sohm
14
E. Valeri
13
A. Bonny
16
M. Keita
20
A. Hainaut
27
Hernani
32
M. Pellegrino
1
A. Meret
22
G. Di Lorenzo
37
L. Spinazzola
17
M. Olivera
13
A. Rrahmani
6
B. Gilmour
8
S. McTominay
21
M. Politano
99
A. Zambo Anguissa
11
R. Lukaku
81
G. Raspadori

4-4-2

NAPAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Chivu

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Conte

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Parma team news

Milan Djuric will be pushing for a start in attack, where Ange-Yoan Bonny and Mateo Pellegrino have been deployed as strike partners of late.

Alessandro Vogliacco, Valentin Mihaila, Yordan Osorio and Gabriel Charpentier are among the lengthy injury list, while Lautaro Valenti faces a ban.

Besides, Nahuel Estevez and Adrian Bernabe remain doubts with muscle problems.

Napoli team news

The visitors' boss Antonio Conte is expected to be without Stanislav Lobotka, Alessandro Buongiorno and Juan Jesus for the Parma trip.

While Mathias Olivera continues at the heart of defense, Billy Gilmour would slot in for Lobotka alongside Scott McTominay in the middle.

Giacomo Raspadori and Romelu Lukaku should be paired in attack.

Form

PAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

NAP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

PAR

Last 5 matches

NAP

2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

5

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta