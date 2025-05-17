How to watch today's Parma vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Parma and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news

Serie A leaders Napoli will take on relegation-threatened Parma at Ennio Tardini on Sunday.

Both sides cannot afford any more slip up for their own causes, as Gli Azzurri are just a point off Inter and Parma are only four points clear of the drop zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Parma vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Parma and Napoli will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Parma vs Napoli kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Ennio Tardini

The Serie A match between Parma and Napoli will be played at Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, May 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Parma team news

Milan Djuric will be pushing for a start in attack, where Ange-Yoan Bonny and Mateo Pellegrino have been deployed as strike partners of late.

Alessandro Vogliacco, Valentin Mihaila, Yordan Osorio and Gabriel Charpentier are among the lengthy injury list, while Lautaro Valenti faces a ban.

Besides, Nahuel Estevez and Adrian Bernabe remain doubts with muscle problems.

Napoli team news

The visitors' boss Antonio Conte is expected to be without Stanislav Lobotka, Alessandro Buongiorno and Juan Jesus for the Parma trip.

While Mathias Olivera continues at the heart of defense, Billy Gilmour would slot in for Lobotka alongside Scott McTominay in the middle.

Giacomo Raspadori and Romelu Lukaku should be paired in attack.

