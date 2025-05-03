How to watch today's Parma vs Como Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, Spanish commentary, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Parma and Como, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following an impressive streak of four consecutive wins, Como will be looking to continue their climb up the Serie A standings when they travel to face a relegation-battling Parma side on Saturday.

While Como's recent form has secured their place in Italy's top flight for another year, Parma still have significant work ahead to ensure they join them.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Parma vs Como online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Parma and Como will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Parma vs Como kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Ennio Tardini

The Serie A match between Parma and Como will be played at Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma, Italy.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Saturday, May 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Parma team news

With Mateo Pellegrino and Ange-Yoan Bonny in attack, the likes of Dennis Man and Pontus Almqvist would be pushing for minutes off the bench, while Matteo Cancellieri remains a doubt with a thigh problem.

On the injury front, Alessandro Vogliacco, Adrian Bernabe, Valentin Mihaila, Adrian Benedyczak, Nahuel Estevez, Gabriel Charpentier and Yordan Osorio are all unavailable for selection.

Como team news

Alberto Dossena, Sergi Roberto and Assane Diao are ruled out for the rest of the season, while Maximo Perrone is back from a ban.

Real Madrid-owned Nico Paz will feature in the number 10 role, alongside Gabriel Strefezza and Jonathan Ikone.

As Tasos Douvikas is dealing with a foot problem, Patrick Cutrone could lead the line.

