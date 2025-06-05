How to watch today's Paraguay vs Uruguay World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Paraguay and Uruguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paraguay and Uruguay will be involved in Thursday's World Cup qualification match at Estadio ueno Defensores del Chaco hoping to secure their place in the 2026 main event in North America.

Both sides are currently tied with 21 points, placing them comfortably ahead of Venezuela, who are outside the top six.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Paraguay vs Uruguay online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Paraguay and Uruguay will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Paraguay vs Uruguay kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Paraguay and Uruguay will be played at Estadio ueno Defensores del Chaco in Asuncion, Paraguay.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Thursday, June 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Paraguay team news

Alex Arce and Saul Salcedo are the only omissions from the squad this time, and while Mathias Villasanti will be looking forward to his 50th cap, Ruben Lezcano could make his debut.

Among the current Paraguayan players, Isidro Pitta stands out due to his recent form. His impressive record of three goals and one assist in just 125 minutes for Brazilian title contenders Bragantino may well secure him a starting position.

Uruguay team news

Federico Valverde has withdrawn from the squad to concentrate on Real Madrid's Club World Cup preparations.

On a different note, despite a post-season tour with Manchester United, Manuel Ugarte has joined the national team. Meanwhile, Giorgian De Arrascaeta has been in fantastic form for Flamengo and is currently the top scorer in the Brazilian Serie A this season.

