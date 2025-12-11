How to watch today's Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzen Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Athens will host the Europa League tie between Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen on Thursday.

Level on nine points each and separated by goal difference after five matchdays, both teams will continue their battle for a top-eight finish in the league phase.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzen online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Europa League match between Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzen kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Athens Olympic Stadium

The Europa League match between Panathinaikos and Viktoria Plzen will be played Athens Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, December 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzen Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager R. Benitez Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Hysky

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Panathinaikos team news

Giorgos Kyriakopoulos, Philipp Max, Facundo Pellistri, Renato Sanches, Daniel Mancini, Giorgos Nikas and Tin Jedvaj are all sidelined by injuries.

With Cyriel Dessers ineligible, Karol Swiderski would lead the line. Anass Zaroury, Anastasios Bakasetas and Tete will offer support.

Defender Filip Mladenovic is available to feature, as his suspension from the recent league draw against AEL applies only to their next domestic fixture. Additionally, Emmanouil Siopis is back in contention after serving a suspension during the last Europa League game.

Viktoria Plzen team news

As for the visitors, they will be without Milan Havel, Jan Kopic, Jiri Maxim Panos and Jan Paluska due to injury issues.

Rafiu Durosinmi is expected to be key in the attack, supported by Matej Vydra. Matej Valenta is likely to join Luka Cerv in midfield.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links