How to watch today's Palestino vs Bolivar Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Palestino and Bolivar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Palestino will face off against Bolivar in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana knockout round play-off at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos on Wednesday.

Following a second-placed finish in Group E, Tino-Tino suffered a 3-0 defeat in the first leg in La Paz, while the Bolivian side were left with this route following their third-placed finish in the 2025 Copa Libertadores group stage.

How to watch Palestino vs Bolivar online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Sudamericana knockout round play-off match between Palestino and Bolivar will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Palestino vs Bolivar kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericana knockout round play-off match between Palestino and Bolivar will be played at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Pradanos in Nunoa, Chile.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Wednesday, July 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Palestino team news

The hosts have not played over the weekend, and manager Lucas Bovaglio will look to field his strongest XI.

Compelled to play a pressing game at home, Joe Abrigo will be key to taking the game to the opponent's half, with Jonathan Benitez leading the line.

Bolivar team news

Robson Matheus opened the scoring in the first leg encounter, before late strikes by substitutes Martin Cauteruccio and Carlos Melgar. Another one from the bench, Damian Batallini, contributed with an assist during injury time.

Dorny Romero could join Cauteruccio up front, while Leonel Justiniano and Jhon Velasquez will mark their presence in the middle.

