How to watch today's Palestino vs Bolivar Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Palestino will face off against Bolivar in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana knockout round play-off at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos on Wednesday.
Following a second-placed finish in Group E, Tino-Tino suffered a 3-0 defeat in the first leg in La Paz, while the Bolivian side were left with this route following their third-placed finish in the 2025 Copa Libertadores group stage.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TiV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Palestino vs Bolivar online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Copa Sudamericana knockout round play-off match between Palestino and Bolivar will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Palestino vs Bolivar kick-off time
The Copa Sudamericana knockout round play-off match between Palestino and Bolivar will be played at Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Pradanos in Nunoa, Chile.
It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Wednesday, July 23, in the US.
Team news & squads
Palestino team news
The hosts have not played over the weekend, and manager Lucas Bovaglio will look to field his strongest XI.
Compelled to play a pressing game at home, Joe Abrigo will be key to taking the game to the opponent's half, with Jonathan Benitez leading the line.
Bolivar team news
Robson Matheus opened the scoring in the first leg encounter, before late strikes by substitutes Martin Cauteruccio and Carlos Melgar. Another one from the bench, Damian Batallini, contributed with an assist during injury time.
Dorny Romero could join Cauteruccio up front, while Leonel Justiniano and Jhon Velasquez will mark their presence in the middle.