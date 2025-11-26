How to watch today's Pafos vs Monaco Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Monaco will be looking to register consecutive Champions League wins when they take on Pafos at Alphamega Stadium on Wednesday.

The Ligue 1 side are coming off back-to-back league losses but defeated Bodo/Glimt 1-0 in their previous European outing, while Pafos picked up a similar margin victory over Villarreal in their matchday four fixture.

How to watch Pafos vs Monaco online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Champions League match between Pafos and Monaco will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Pafos vs Monaco kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Alphamega Stadium

The Champions League match between Pafos and Monaco will be played at Alphamega Stadium in Kolossi, Cyprus.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Wednesday, November 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Pafos team news

Pedrao will be unavailable as he continues to recover from cruciate ligament surgery, while Joao Correia will miss the match due to suspension.

Derrick Luckassen, who scored against Villareal, is in line to keep his place in the XI. Goalkeeper Neofytos Michail will aim for his fourth clean sheet of the League Phase.

Monaco team news

Christian Mawissa and Eric Dier are unlikely to be available for selection due to injury issues.

Paul Pogba is also not expected to be available for the game after only making a late substitute appearance in Monaco’s recent game on Saturday since his doping ban.

Folarin Balogun will be looking for a recall in attack, with Lukas Hradecky anticipated to replace Philipp Kohn in goal.

