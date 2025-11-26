+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
team-logoPafos FC
Alphamega Stadium
team-logoMonaco
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Pafos vs Monaco Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Pafos and Monaco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monaco will be looking to register consecutive Champions League wins when they take on Pafos at Alphamega Stadium on Wednesday.

The Ligue 1 side are coming off back-to-back league losses but defeated Bodo/Glimt 1-0 in their previous European outing, while Pafos picked up a similar margin victory over Villarreal in their matchday four fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Pafos vs Monaco online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Champions League match between Pafos and Monaco will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Pafos vs Monaco kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Alphamega Stadium

The Champions League match between Pafos and Monaco will be played at Alphamega Stadium in Kolossi, Cyprus.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Wednesday, November 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Pafos FC vs Monaco Probable lineups

Pafos FCHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-1-2

Home team crestASM
93
N. Michael
23
D. Luckassen
7
B. Felipe
4
D. Luiz
2
K. Pileas
30
V. Dragomir
88
Pepe
17
M. Orsic
26
I. Sunjic
11
Jaja
10
L. Dimata
1
L. Hradecky
12
C. Henrique
22
M. Salisu
5
T. Kehrer
20
K. Ouattara
28
M. Coulibaly
18
T. Minamino
4
J. Teze
10
A. Golovin
11
M. Akliouche
9
F. Balogun

3-4-1-2

ASMAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Carcedo

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Pocognoli

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Pafos team news

Pedrao will be unavailable as he continues to recover from cruciate ligament surgery, while Joao Correia will miss the match due to suspension.

Derrick Luckassen, who scored against Villareal, is in line to keep his place in the XI. Goalkeeper Neofytos Michail will aim for his fourth clean sheet of the League Phase.

Monaco team news

Christian Mawissa and Eric Dier are unlikely to be available for selection due to injury issues.

Paul Pogba is also not expected to be available for the game after only making a late substitute appearance in Monaco’s recent game on Saturday since his doping ban.

Folarin Balogun will be looking for a recall in attack, with Lukas Hradecky anticipated to replace Philipp Kohn in goal.

Form

PAF
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ASM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

