How to watch today's Pachuca vs Mazatlan Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Mazatlan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pachuca and Mazatlan will be eyeing the opportunity to lead Liga MX Torneo Apertura standings table at least for a couple of hours when they clash at Estadio Hidalgo on Saturday.

Jaime Lozano's men are heading into the tie after edging Pumas 3-2, after Mazatlan defeated Puebla 2-1 in their previous league games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Pachuca vs Mazatlan online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Mazatlan will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Pachuca vs Mazatlan kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

The Liga MX match between Pachuca and Mazatlan will be played at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Saturday, July 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Pachuca team news

Lozano has a few injury concerns in his squad, in particular with Andrea Micolta, Miguel Rodriguez and Oussama Idrissi dealing with the respective issues.

Jhonder Cadiz will continue to lead the line. Gaston Togni, who scored the winner as a substitute, is likely to remain an option off the bench.

Mazatlan team news

Panamanian forward Yoel Barcenas remains sidelined with a knee injury that will keep him out of action till October.

Canoneros boss Robert Siboldi is likely to continue with a midfield-heavy formation with Anderson Duarte starting up front.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

