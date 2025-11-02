+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Liga MX
team-logoPachuca
Estadio Miguel Hidalgo
team-logoCD Guadalajara
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Pachuca vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With two games in the regular phase of Torneo Arpertura in 2025-26 Liga MX, both Pachuca and Chivas are battling for a place in the quarter-finals as they face off at Estadio Hidalgo on Sunday.

The two teams, along with potential quarter-finalists Tijuana, have a game in hand as compared to Juarez. However, there is only one available berth in the top-six.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Pachuca vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

DirecTV StreamWatch here
ViXWatch here

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Chivas will be available to watch and stream online live throughDirecTV Stream and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Pachuca vs Chivas kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura
Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

The Liga MX match between Pachuca and Chivas will be played at Estadio Hidalgo at Pachuca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Sunday, November 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Pachuca vs CD Guadalajara lineups

PachucaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-2-4-1

Home team crestCDG
25
C. Moreno
13
J. Berlanga
12
B. Garcia
4
Eduardo Bauermann
2
S. Barreto
5
P. Pedraza
32
G. Togni
15
I. Luna
8
V. Guzman
23
L. Quinones
10
E. Valencia
1
J. Rangel
23
D. Aguirre
17
L. Romo
21
J. Castillo
226
S. Sandoval
10
E. Alvarez
25
R. Alvarado
28
F. Gonzalez
6
O. Govea
5
B. Gonzalez
34
A. Gonzalez

3-2-4-1

CDGAway team crest

Pachuca team news

Alan Bautista and Oussama Idrissi are both suspended. Alexei Dominguez, Andres Micolta and Elias Montiel are nursing their respective injuries. Kenedy and Enner Valencia are doubts.

Chivas team news

As for the visitors, the trio of Alan Mozo, Diego Campillo and Leonardo Sepulveda are identified as the players with injury concerns.

Form

PAC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

CDG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

PAC

Last 5 matches

CDG

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

2

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

