How to watch today's Pachuca vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

With two games in the regular phase of Torneo Arpertura in 2025-26 Liga MX, both Pachuca and Chivas are battling for a place in the quarter-finals as they face off at Estadio Hidalgo on Sunday.
The two teams, along with potential quarter-finalists Tijuana, have a game in hand as compared to Juarez. However, there is only one available berth in the top-six.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Pachuca vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams
|DirecTV Stream
|Watch here
|ViX
|Watch here
In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Chivas will be available to watch and stream online live throughDirecTV Stream and ViX.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Pachuca vs Chivas kick-off time
The Liga MX match between Pachuca and Chivas will be played at Estadio Hidalgo at Pachuca, Mexico.
It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Sunday, November 2, in the US.
Team news & squads
Pachuca team news
Alan Bautista and Oussama Idrissi are both suspended. Alexei Dominguez, Andres Micolta and Elias Montiel are nursing their respective injuries. Kenedy and Enner Valencia are doubts.
Chivas team news
As for the visitors, the trio of Alan Mozo, Diego Campillo and Leonardo Sepulveda are identified as the players with injury concerns.