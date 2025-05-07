How to watch today's Pachuca vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Wednesday, Pachuca and Club America will face off in a Liga MX Clausura 2025 quarter-finals first leg tie at Estadio Hidalgo.

In the last Liga MX meeting between the two teams at the same venue in April, Pachuca secured a 1-0 victory wherein Salomon Rondon scored the only goal of the match in the 20th minute.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Pachuca vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Club America will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Center for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Pachuca vs Club America kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Playoff Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

The Liga MX match between Pachuca and Club America will be played at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET on Wednesday, May 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Pachuca team news

While Andres Micolta remains ruled out with a cruciate ligament injury, Miguel Rodriguez and Sergio Barreto are both doubtful.

John Kennedy and Oussama Idrissi are in line to join Rondon up front, with Elias Montiel and Pedro Pedraza running the show in the middle.

Club America team news

America boss Andre Jardine faces several concerns surrounding the likes of Alan Cervantes, Brian Rodriguez, Diego Valdes, Henry Martin, Igor Lichnovsky, Jonathan dos Santos and Patricio Salas.

In the possible absence of Rodriguez and Martin in attack, names such as Alvaro Fidalgo and Alejandro Zendejas have risen to the occasion for Las Aguilas.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links