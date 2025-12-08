+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Osasuna vs Levante La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the La Liga match between Osasuna and Levante, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fellow strugglers Osasuna and Levante in La Liga will go head to head at Estadio El Sadar on Sunday.

Gorritxoak will aim to steer away from the drop zone, while Levante can move off'f the bottom should they manage to pick their third win of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Osasuna vs Levante online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Osasuna and Levante will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Select.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Osasuna vs Levante kick-off time

The La Liga match between Osasuna and Levante will be played at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Monday, December 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Osasuna vs Levante Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-2

1
S. Herrera
24
A. Catena
7
J. Moncayola
23
A. Bretones
22
F. Boyomo
16
M. Gomez
14
R. Garcia
6
L. Torro
21
V. Munoz
10
A. Oroz
17
A. Budimir
13
M. Ryan
14
J. Cabello
23
M. Sanchez
22
J. Toljan
3
A. Matturro
7
R. Brugue
16
K. Arriaga
12
U. Vencedor
24
C. Alvarez
21
Etta Eyong
9
I. Romero

4-4-2

Osasuna team news

Iker Benito and Valentin Rosier are ruled out with injuries, with Benito set to miss the rest of the season due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Elsewhere, forward Kike Barja is doubtful on account of a hamstring problem.

Levante team news

While the club has announced that defender Unai Elgezabal will be sidelined for the rest of 2025 after undergoing a knee operation, the trio of Dela, Matias Moreno and Pablo Martinez also remain unavailable for selection here.

Form

8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

3

1

1

7

4
2/5
2/5

