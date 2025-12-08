How to watch today's Osasuna vs Levante La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fellow strugglers Osasuna and Levante in La Liga will go head to head at Estadio El Sadar on Sunday.

Gorritxoak will aim to steer away from the drop zone, while Levante can move off'f the bottom should they manage to pick their third win of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Osasuna vs Levante online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Osasuna and Levante will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Select.

Osasuna vs Levante kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio El Sadar

The La Liga match between Osasuna and Levante will be played at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Monday, December 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Osasuna team news

Iker Benito and Valentin Rosier are ruled out with injuries, with Benito set to miss the rest of the season due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Elsewhere, forward Kike Barja is doubtful on account of a hamstring problem.

Levante team news

While the club has announced that defender Unai Elgezabal will be sidelined for the rest of 2025 after undergoing a knee operation, the trio of Dela, Matias Moreno and Pablo Martinez also remain unavailable for selection here.

