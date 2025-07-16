How to watch today's Orlando City vs New York City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Orlando City and New York City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York City will continue on the road in MLS when they take on Orlando City at Inter&Co Stadium on Wednesday.

After a 2-0 loss at Charlotte, the Pigeons are four points behind the sixth-placed hosts, who last registered a 1-1 draw with CF Montreal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Orlando City vs New York City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Orlando City and New York City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Orlando City vs New York City kick-off time

MLS match between Orlando City and New York City will be played at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, July 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Orlando City team news

Duncan McGuire and Joran Gerbet are expected to remain sidelined with shoulder and thigh injuries, respectively, but Pedro Gallese and Robin Jansson could return after serving their bans in the Montreal draw.

New York City team news

Keaton Parks, Malachi Jones and Maximo Carrizo are all unlikely to be available for selection due to injuries.

Amid transfer dealings, Nicolas Fernandez joined from La Liga side Elche and Birk Risa was sold to Molde FK.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links