How to watch today's Orlando City vs CF Montreal MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Orlando City and CF Montreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

CF Montreal will be on the road for a MLS encounter against Orlando City at Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday.

While the hosts recently secured a 2-2 draw against Charlotte FC, Le CFM can only climb up in the Eastern Conference following a 4-1 home loss to Inter Miami.

How to watch Orlando City vs CF Montreal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Orlando City and CF Montreal will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Orlando City vs CF Montreal kick-off time

MLS match between Orlando City and CF Montreal will be played at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Orlando City team news

Although Alexander Freeman is back from his USMNT duty at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the likes of Duncan McGuire and Joran Gerbet are unlikely to be available for selection due to their respective concerns.

Moreover, Pedro Gallese and Robin Jansson are both suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

With Marco Pasalic in midfield, Ramiro Enrique should be involved in attack.

CF Montreal team news

While Fabian Herbers, Jalen Neal and Giacomo Vrioni missed the Miami loss due to injury issues, Thomas Gillier joined on loan for the remainder of the season but will not be eligible to play until July 24.

Prince Osei Owusu remains the go-to option in attack, along with Caden Clark.

