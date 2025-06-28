+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Major League Soccer
Inter&Co Stadium
Watch live on Apple TV
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Orlando City and FC Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday, Orlando City can level on points with second-placed FC Cincinnati on the MLS Eastern Conference table when the two sides meet at Inter&Co Stadium.

On the other hand, Cincinnati are currently four points behind the Philadelphia Union.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Orlando City and FC Cincinnati will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer
Inter&Co Stadium

The MLS match between Orlando City and FC Cincinnati will be played at Inter&Co Stadium in downtown Orlando, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Orlando City team news

Orlando will be without the injured trio of Duncan McGuire, Wilder Cartagena and Yutaro Tsukada, but Martin Ojeda is having a standout season with nine goals and five assists in 20 appearances.

Marco Pasalic, with seven goals and five assists, is also set to start, and the experienced Luis Muriel will lead the attack.

FC Cincinnati team news

Kevin Denkey, with an impressive 13 goals this season, is expected to be a strong presence in the final third.

In the midfield, Pavel Bucha and Evander, who have collectively scored 13 goals this season, are set to be in the starting XI.

Yuya Kubo and Nick Hagglund will be sidelined due to injuries.

Form

ORL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CIN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

ORL

Last 5 matches

CIN

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

4

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

