How to watch today's Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Orlando City and FC Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday, Orlando City can level on points with second-placed FC Cincinnati on the MLS Eastern Conference table when the two sides meet at Inter&Co Stadium.

On the other hand, Cincinnati are currently four points behind the Philadelphia Union.

How to watch Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Orlando City and FC Cincinnati will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati kick-off time

The MLS match between Orlando City and FC Cincinnati will be played at Inter&Co Stadium in downtown Orlando, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Orlando City team news

Orlando will be without the injured trio of Duncan McGuire, Wilder Cartagena and Yutaro Tsukada, but Martin Ojeda is having a standout season with nine goals and five assists in 20 appearances.

Marco Pasalic, with seven goals and five assists, is also set to start, and the experienced Luis Muriel will lead the attack.

FC Cincinnati team news

Kevin Denkey, with an impressive 13 goals this season, is expected to be a strong presence in the final third.

In the midfield, Pavel Bucha and Evander, who have collectively scored 13 goals this season, are set to be in the starting XI.

Yuya Kubo and Nick Hagglund will be sidelined due to injuries.

