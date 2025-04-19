How to watch today's Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday, Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit will meet at the Inter & Co Stadium for a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) game about a month and a half after the same venue staged the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup.

Although the Spirit clinched the cup title after winning the game on penalties, the Pride have started strongly in their current league campaign.

The defending NWSL Championship and NWSL Shield winners boast of a perfect record after four matchdays, with Jonatan Giraldez's side coming into the tie three points off the hosts.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ion and Tubi.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit kick-off time

The NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit will be played at Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET on Saturday, April 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Orlando Pride team news

While forward Summer Yates is questionable for the tie, the Pride head coach, Seb Hines, has no reported absentees.

Oihane Hernandez will be pushing for more minutes after making her debut off the bench against Seattle Reign last time out, as will fellow defender Carson Pickett.

Washington Spirit team news

Geraldez is hopeful of a full-strength squad at his disposal, but despite back-to-back 2-0 wins, he has been a bit critical about the Spirit finishing the chances they create.

Ashley Hatch scored in three of the four league games this season and should spearhead the attack once again.

