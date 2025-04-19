+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
NWSL
team-logo
team-logo
Stream live with a free 7 day trial
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

NWSLOrlando PrideWashington SpiritOrlando Pride vs Washington Spirit

How to watch the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday, Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit will meet at the Inter & Co Stadium for a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) game about a month and a half after the same venue staged the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup.

Although the Spirit clinched the cup title after winning the game on penalties, the Pride have started strongly in their current league campaign.

The defending NWSL Championship and NWSL Shield winners boast of a perfect record after four matchdays, with Jonatan Giraldez's side coming into the tie three points off the hosts.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
ionWatch here
TubiWatch here

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ion and Tubi.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit kick-off time

crest
NWSL - NWSL

The NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit will be played at Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET on Saturday, April 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Orlando Pride team news

While forward Summer Yates is questionable for the tie, the Pride head coach, Seb Hines, has no reported absentees.

Oihane Hernandez will be pushing for more minutes after making her debut off the bench against Seattle Reign last time out, as will fellow defender Carson Pickett.

Washington Spirit team news

Geraldez is hopeful of a full-strength squad at his disposal, but despite back-to-back 2-0 wins, he has been a bit critical about the Spirit finishing the chances they create.

Ashley Hatch scored in three of the four league games this season and should spearhead the attack once again.

Form

ORL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

WAS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

ORL

Last 5 matches

WAS

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

11

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement