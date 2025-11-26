How to watch today's Olympiacos vs Real Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Real Madrid will be looking to make history by achieving their first-ever Champions League away win against Olympiacos when the two sides meet at Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday.

Los Blancos faced a 1-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in their last European outing, while Olympiacos were denied their first win in the League Phase this term as PSV bagged a late equaliser on matchday four.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Olympiacos vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Champions League match between Olympiacos and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+,UniMás, DirecTV Stream, TUDN and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Olympiacos vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Karaiskakis Stadium

The Champions League match between Olympiacos and Real Madrid will be played at Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, November 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Olympiacos team news

Olympiacos will be without Alexandros Paschalakis and Konstantinos Angelakis due to injury.

Ex La Liga man Dani Garcia brings experience through the middle, while Ayoub El Kaabi is a key forward for the side. Former Wolves attacker Daniel Podence should also feature in a wide position.

Real Madrid team news

On the injury front, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and Franco Mastantuono will not be available for selection, while Antonio Rudiger, Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba are doubts.

Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga are in line for recalls to the XI, with Jude Bellingham playing behind a front two of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. Additionally, Trent Alexander-Arnold could be set for another start.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links