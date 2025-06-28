How to watch today's New York Red Bulls vs Minnesota United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between New York Red Bulls and Minnesota United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Red Bulls can extend their winning streak at home to six matches across all competitions when they welcome Minnesota United to Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison in the MLS on Saturday.

The Red Bulls were limited to a 1-1 draw at Toronto FC in their most recent outing, and the Loons are coming off a 3-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between New York Red Bulls and Minnesota United will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New York Red Bulls vs Minnesota United kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Sports Illustrated Stadium

The MLS match between the New York Red Bulls and Minnesota United will be played at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

New York Red Bulls team news

Leading goalscorer, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, apart from Cameron Harper, will be ruled out due to injuries.

Peter Stroud is eligible to return from his yellow card suspension, but Omar Valencia will be unavailable as Panama faces Honduras in the opening quarter-final match at the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Saturday.

Minnesota United team news

The visitors are expected to remain without Samuel Shashoua on account of a leg injury, while Dayne St. Clair and Tani Oluwaseyi will be unavailable as they are in the Canada squad for their Gold Cup quarter-final clash against Guatemala on Sunday. Joseph Rosales of Honduras will face Carlos Harvey of Panama in the quarter-finals the day before, at the same tournament.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links